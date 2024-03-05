O. are one of the newer additions to the Speedy Wunderground/Dan Carey extended universe; their debut single “OGO” came out in late 2022, and last year they put out an EP called SLICE. Today, the duo is back with news of their first full-length album, which is called WeirdOs and will be out in June.

“WeirdOs is a dark, heavy album based around our love of riffy basslines, blast beats, dub, noise, and all the weird sounds in between,” the band shared in a statement. “It was recorded live across 2 weeks in the studio with Dan Carey and aims to replicate the feeling of being at one of our gigs.”

Their kicking the rollout off with lead single “Green Shirt,” a nervy instrumental that has a lot of personality. The band describe it as such: “a short rock/me tal rinse out. To match the distorted amp sounds coming from Joe, we put Tash’s drums through distorted guitar amps on this one. It’s named after Tash’s favourite green flannel shirt, that was lost several times and then eaten by a dog.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “176”

03 “TV Dinners”

04 “Wheezy”

05 “Micro”

06 “Cosmo”

07 “Green Shirt”

08 “Whammy”

09 “Sugarfish”

10 “Slap Juice”

WeirdOs is out 6/21 via Speedy Wunderground.