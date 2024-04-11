In February, Parsnip announced their new album Behold and released “The Light.” That single was followed with last month’s “Turn To Love,” and today the Melbourne indie rock quartet is sharing “The Babble.”

“I wanted ‘The Babble’ to sound like a ‘Dead End Street’ style Kinks song,” Stella Rennex explains. “However a few people have commented that it sounds like a Dandy Warhols riff which I don’t mind because I am a fan. I also asked Mikey to take it in the direction of the outro of ‘7 and 7 Is’ by Love and he did a great job, the explosion preceding a little ditty played inside a tin can floating out to sea.”

Along the Kinks and Love, “The Babble” was also inspired by Wordle. Check it out below.

Behold is out 4/26 on Upset The Rhythm.