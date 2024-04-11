Parsnip – “The Babble”

Jamie Wdziekonskl

New Music April 11, 2024 2:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Parsnip – “The Babble”

Jamie Wdziekonskl

New Music April 11, 2024 2:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In February, Parsnip announced their new album Behold and released “The Light.” That single was followed with last month’s “Turn To Love,” and today the Melbourne indie rock quartet is sharing “The Babble.”

“I wanted ‘The Babble’ to sound like a ‘Dead End Street’ style Kinks song,” Stella Rennex explains. “However a few people have commented that it sounds like a Dandy Warhols riff which I don’t mind because I am a fan. I also asked Mikey to take it in the direction of the outro of ‘7 and 7 Is’ by Love and he did a great job, the explosion preceding a little ditty played inside a tin can floating out to sea.”

Along the Kinks and Love, “The Babble” was also inspired by Wordle. Check it out below.

Behold is out 4/26 on Upset The Rhythm.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Next Week’s Grateful Dead Cover Band Festival Canceled With No Refunds

2 days ago 0

Watch Official Video Of Metallica Covering Elton John At Gershwin Prize Tribute

3 days ago 0

Liam Gallagher Says Andy Bell Is Wrong About Oasis Reunion And That We Must Move On “For Our Own Mental Health”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest