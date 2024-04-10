Kevin Richard Martin, aka the Bug, and Joseph Kamaru, aka the ambient musician KMRU, have teamed up for a new collaborative project under the name KRM & KMRU, taking advantage of their similar initials and their admiration for each other’s music. Their debut album together, Disconnect, will be out in June. They already have an EP in the pipes, called Otherness, which was created at the same time and will be out later this year.

“The album originated from an exploration of a text I wrote during my sound art studies, delving into the complexities of Otherness,” Kamaru shared. “The project served as a response to Audre Lorde’s idea that differences should be embraced as a dynamic force within humanity, rather than a perceived threat.”

Listen to lead single “Differ” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Differences”

02 “Arkives”

03 “Difference”

04 “Ark”

05 “Differ”

06 “Arcs”

Disconnect is out 6/14 via Phantom Limb.