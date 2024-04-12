Nick Cave – “Song For Amy”

New Music April 12, 2024 12:06 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Nick Cave announced a new album with the Bad Seeds called Wild God to follow 2019’s Ghosteen, and he shared the title track. Now, Cave is back with a new solo track, “Song For Amy,” for the new Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black.

Cave and Warren Ellis (who both produced Wild God) composed and recorded the film’s score. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson said in a statement, “Nick and Warren were the only musicians in my mind to score Back To Black.” Hear “Song For Amy” below.

Back To Black: Songs From The Original Motion Picture is out 5/17 on UMR/Island Records.

