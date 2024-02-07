Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Scored New Amy Winehouse Biopic Back To Black

You’ve probably heard about Back To Black, the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic that’s being released later this year. It got its first trailer last month, offering up a first look at Industry star Marisa Abela’s portrayal of Winehouse. But here’s something we didn’t know: Back To Black was scored by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

The studios behind the film revealed this news today, alongside a photo of Cave and Ellis in the studio with the movie’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson. “Nick and Warren were the only musicians in my mind to score Back To Black,” Taylor-Johnson said in a statement. “Over the years I’ve listened to everything they’ve composed and longed to realize the dream of working together. Their sensibility as well as understanding of this story has led to a profoundly deep and moving film score.”

Cave and Ellis have, of course, collaborated on many scores over the years. Most recently, in 2022, they handled the soundtrack for the Netflix show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and the Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.

Back To Black arrives in theaters on May 17. Here’s a recent trailer: