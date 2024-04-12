FACS – “Take Me To Your Heart” (Eurythmics Cover)

April 12, 2024

Last month, Chicago’s FACS announced a two-song single coming out on Sub Pop. The post-punks released the A-side, “North America Endless,” and now the B-side, a cover of Eurythmics’ 1981 song “Take Me To Your Heart,” is out as well.

About the cover, vocalist and guitarist Brian Case said in a statement, “A band favorite, we’ve been kicking around a version of this since we first started FACS, but for some reason just got around to completing it now. This song has a lot of elements we keep in focus when we write — repetition, space, off-the-grid melodies, and mantra-like lyrics that can be construed in a few ways based on what perspective you view them from.”

Hear their take on it below.

