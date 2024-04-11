Next week, High On Fire are releasing a new album, Cometh The Storm, their first full-length since 2018’s Electric Messiah. They shared lead single “Burning Down” from it back in February, and today they’re sharing the album’s second single and title track.

“‘Cometh the Storm’ was built from a riff I started playing on bass at practice,” the band’s bassist and guitarist Jeff Matz shared in a statement. “I was noodling around with this melancholic harmonic minor line, just hammering the notes with my left hand, when Matt [Pike] yelled out ‘Are we recording this!?'”

“The chorus riff was something Coady [Willis] and I came up with when we were jamming in LA,” Matz continued. “Matt then came in and worked up some rough lyrics and came up with the vocal line. For the chorus, I used this fretless bass I’d acquired. The weight of the low frequencies this thing produced was insane — how it blended with the guitars and drums, it was like being hit with a sledgehammer. We knew right away that this was going to be an epically heavy track.”

Listen to “Cometh The Storm” below.

Cometh The Storm is out 4/19 via MNRK Heavy.