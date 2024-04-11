High On Fire – “Cometh The Storm”

James Rexroad

New Music April 11, 2024 9:37 AM By James Rettig

High On Fire – “Cometh The Storm”

James Rexroad

New Music April 11, 2024 9:37 AM By James Rettig

Next week, High On Fire are releasing a new album, Cometh The Storm, their first full-length since 2018’s Electric Messiah. They shared lead single “Burning Down” from it back in February, and today they’re sharing the album’s second single and title track.

“‘Cometh the Storm’ was built from a riff I started playing on bass at practice,” the band’s bassist and guitarist Jeff Matz shared in a statement. “I was noodling around with this melancholic harmonic minor line, just hammering the notes with my left hand, when Matt [Pike] yelled out ‘Are we recording this!?'”

“The chorus riff was something Coady [Willis] and I came up with when we were jamming in LA,” Matz continued. “Matt then came in and worked up some rough lyrics and came up with the vocal line. For the chorus, I used this fretless bass I’d acquired. The weight of the low frequencies this thing produced was insane — how it blended with the guitars and drums, it was like being hit with a sledgehammer. We knew right away that this was going to be an epically heavy track.”

Listen to “Cometh The Storm” below.

Cometh The Storm is out 4/19 via MNRK Heavy.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Next Week’s Grateful Dead Cover Band Festival Canceled With No Refunds

2 days ago 0

Watch Official Video Of Metallica Covering Elton John At Gershwin Prize Tribute

3 days ago 0

Liam Gallagher Says Andy Bell Is Wrong About Oasis Reunion And That We Must Move On “For Our Own Mental Health”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest