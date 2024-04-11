Doubt – “Delusion”

New Music April 11, 2024 11:22 AM By Tom Breihan

This weekend, No Doubt will play their first proper show in nine years on the Coachella main stage. That’s great and all, but what about just plain Doubt? Let’s talk about them. Doubt are a new Baltimore hardcore band that just signed to Get Better Records, and their new song “Delusion” whips every conceivable variety of ass.

Doubt released their demo in 2022, and they followed it up last year by dropping a split with Philadelphia powerviolence band Harm Assist. Their new single “Delusion” is an absolutely blistering attack that gets in and out in less than two minutes. This thing is all crushing midtempo riffage and bloodcurdling roars, and it makes me want to drop a cinderblock through the sunroof of a Kia Sportage. When it gets fast and then slow again? Come on. Listen and check out the Held In Contempt tracklist below.

