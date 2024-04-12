This week, the city of Detroit installed a new Hollywood-style sign on I-94 — eight-foot letters spelling out the word “Detroit,” put up in advance of this month’s NFL draft, which will be held in the city. According to the Detroit Free Press, local reaction to the new sign has been decidedly mixed. Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has already made his feelings known with a funny one-minute diss track about the sign.

Gmac Cash has carved out a unique lane for himself: Courting virality with quickly-written novelty songs about whatever’s going on in the world. Four years ago, he had one of the first rap songs about the COVID pandemic. Last year, Gmac Cash had a minor YouTube hit with a song where he pretty much narrated the video of the viral Montgomery brawl. This Detroit sign is a perfect target for him.

Gmac Cash shot his video for “Detroit Sign” — good title SEO — at the actual Detroit sign. On the intro, he says, “It look like they got these fuckin’ letters from Toys R Us, bruh!” He continues: “All I wanna know, how much we paid for this?/ ‘Cause, real talk, man, shit, I could’ve made this shit.” Also: “Thought we was ’bout to get some shit, they really just ho’d us/ Then gave us a sign in Times New Roman.” The kicker: “Man, we must’ve got these letters on a discount/ The wind blow too hard, fuck around, and knock this shit down.” The man’s got jokes! Check it out below.