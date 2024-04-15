Blue Hawaii, the long-running dance project from Raphaelle Standell-Preston (of Braids) and Agor Cowan, have a new album on the way called Diamond Shovel, which they started talking about in March when they shared its title track.

“Our record Feeling Celebrated which was supposed to come out LAST YEAR, has now morphed into Diamond Shovel,” they explained in an Instagram post last month. We ourselves needed to dig and dig to finish this record, and move through a lot that came into both our lives in the last year by.”

“We were heavily influenced by 2010s indie dance and hardstyle dance music,” they noted. The duo recently shared another single from Diamond Shovel — this one’s called “Belly Ring.” Check it out below.

“Belly Ring” is out now via Helix Records.