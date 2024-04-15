Later this week, Hot Joy are releasing their debut EP Small Favor. We posted “Folded Tongue” from it last month, and today the St. Louis band is sharing “Head Out Of The Window” from it. “This was one of the first songs that Curt (Ochsner) brought to our writing sessions when we were first thinking about starting this band, and it grabbed me right away,” the group’s Austin McCutchen shared in a statement, continuing:

The lyrics for this song became my ode to touring – something I did for the majority of my 20s, that started to slow down more and more before coming to a complete halt. I spent a lot of early 2020 grappling with the feelings that I might never have a career in music and that my best days were behind me. I spent a lot of time really reflecting on everything that I’ve gotten to do and experience through playing music, and how sometimes when it’s week three of a four week tour everything feels terrible and you would rather be anywhere else. But in reality it’s such an amazing and freeing feeling that not many get to experience, and you don’t realize that until it’s gone.

Listen below.

The Small Favor EP is out 4/19.