In February, Chicago’s Bill MacKay announced his new album Locust Land and shared “When I Was Here.” Last month, he unveiled “Glow Drift,” and today the folk artist is back with “Keeping In Time.”

“‘Keeping In Time’ was one of those songs that came like a gift, unhurried, unlabored,” he said in a statement. “The mystery of adoration. Seeing someone for a second sometimes, but there being a flash of recognition that indicates a world of possibilities between you. This song is about that longing to connect whether to a person, place, or vision. It could be to anyone or any part of life that draws you in. Love as not a possession, but a mystery that rings true.”

The peaceful song was recorded and mixed by MacKay’s BCMC bandmate Cooper Crain, who also plays in Bitchin Bajas. Hear it below.

Locust Land is out 5/24 on Drag City.