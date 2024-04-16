Last month, of Montreal announced their new album Lady On The Cusp and released “Yung Hearts Bleed Free.” Today, the project helmed by Kevin Barnes is back with the delightfully weird single “Rude Girl On Rotation.”

“‘Rude Girl On Rotation’ was inspired, in part, by my impending move from Athens GA to our new home in Vermont,” Barnes explained in a statement. “I used an open tuning on guitar that Nick Drake used a lot on his jammers. The bass line chugs along in a late 60’s West Coast rocker style, influenced by Canned Heat’s ‘Poor Moon.’ I wanted the song to sound loose and under-produced. It took the least amount of time to record, of all the songs on the album. I hope you like it!”

In typical of Montreal fashion, the track has a creatively silly hook: “Stepping on scorpions/ To lose my erection,” Barnes sings casually. Check it out below.

Lady On The Cusp is out 5/17 via Polyvinyl.