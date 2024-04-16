Loma started back in 2016, as a collaborative project between Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg and Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski, who made up the duo Cross Record. It’s been four years since they released an album, 2020’s Don’t Shy Away, and it sounds like they nearly broke up in the interim. All of its members now live in different locations — Duszynski stayed in Texas, Cross moved to the UK, and Meiburg went off to Germany — and the distance wasn’t conducive to making music together. After a post-pandemic reunion proved less than fruitful, the three members gave it another shot, convening at a small house in Dorset where a storm kept them inside.

“There was a sense of, well, this is it,” Meiburg shared in a press release. “And when the ice storm swept in I thought: here we go again, even the elements are against us. But sitting in our heavy coats around a little electric radiator, we realized how much we’d missed each other—and that just being together was precious.”

Today, they’re announcing a new album, How Will I Live Without A Body?, the result of finding a way to work with each other once again. Listen to lead single “How It Starts,” which comes with a music video directed by Cross, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Please, Come In”

02 “Arrhythmia”

03 “Unbraiding”

04 “I Swallowed A Stone”

05 “How It Starts”

06 “Dark Trio”

07 “A Steady Mind”

08 “Pink Sky”

09 “Broken Doorbell”

10 “Affinity”

11 “Turnaround”

How Will I Live Without A Body? is out 6/28 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.