Fine is the solo moniker of Fine Glindvad Jensen, who comes from the same Copenhagen scene that has given us Erika de Casier and Astrid Sonne. She was a co-writer on three of the songs that de Casier made with NewJeans last year, and she has a project with Sonne called Coined. Two Shell also sampled her voice on their 2022 track “Home.” Today, Fine is announcing her debut full-length, Rocky Top Ballads, which will be out in June. She’s been trickling out songs from it for a while — including “A/B,” “Remember The Heart,” and “Adore You” — and she’s got another one out now, the water-logged and immersive “Days Incomplete.”

“I have a piece of tape on my keyboard that has – when you do something, something happens – written on it,” Fine shared. “‘Days Incomplete’ is about being lost but feeling as if you are close to something magical. Navigating through uncertainty, finding solace in moments of imagination, reminding myself that you don’t have know, you just have to do.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Coasting”

02 “Losing Tennessee”

03 “Remember The Heart”

04 “Big Muzzy”

05 “Whys”

06 “Days Incomplete”

07 “A/B”

08 “Smile?”

09 “Adore You”

10 “A Star”

Rocky Top Ballads is out 6/7 via Escho.