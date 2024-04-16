Henry Mancini Getting 100th Birthday Tribute Album And Tribute Concert

The legendary composer Henry Mancini would have turned 100 today and soon he’ll get a tribute album and tribute concert to celebrate, all organized by the Mancini family. The album, The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company, will be released in June and features contributions from Lizzo, Michael Bublé, Pat Metheny, Take 6, Snarky Puppy, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Today, you can hear a cover of “Peter Gunn,” the theme song that Mancini composed for the 1958 TV show of the same name. Quincy Jones, John Williams, Herbie Hancock, and Arturo Sandoval contributed to the new version. (A young John Williams, before he became a famous composer in his own right, played the piano on the original recording of the song.)

The Henry Mancini tribute concert will take place on June 23 at the Hollywood Bowl with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests Bublé, Cynthia Erivo, and Monica Mancini. Details here.

Here’s the cover of “Peter Gunn”:

TRACKLIST:

01 Quincy Jones, John Williams, Herbie Hancock, & Arturo Sandoval – “Peter Gun”

02 Lizzo & Sir James Galway – “Pink Panther”

03 Michael Bublé with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – “Moon River”

04 Pat Metheny – “Lujon (Slow Hot Wind)”

05 Take 6 & Monica Mancini – “Days Of Wine And Roses”

06 Snarky Puppy – “Baby Elephant Walk”

07 Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, Stevie Wonder, and Audrey Hepburn – “Moon River / Audrey’s Letter”

The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company is out 6/21 via Primary Wave.