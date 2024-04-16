Watch Performances And Interviews From Stereogum & Topshelf Records Austin Night Party 2024

Original Videos April 16, 2024 1:03 PM By Stereogum

Watch Performances And Interviews From Stereogum & Topshelf Records Austin Night Party 2024

Original Videos April 16, 2024 1:03 PM By Stereogum

Last month, Stereogum threw a marathon party in Austin at Cheer Up Charlie’s with help from our friends at AdHoc. During the day, we partnered with Partisan Records and we already shared performance videos and interviews from those artists. At night, we teamed up with Topshelf Records, and we captured more live performances and interviews with the bands that were there.

Below, you can watch performances by alexalone, Ekko Astral, Greg Freeman, Mamalarky, Rocket, Scowl, and Wishy. We’ve also got filmed interviews with Ekko Astral, Narrow Head, Rocket, Scowl, and Squirrel Flower, and we asked them questions about making music, memorable tour experiences, conspiracy theories, and more. Enjoy!

PERFORMANCES

alexalone – “All I Need”

Ekko Astral – “Baethoven”

Greg Freeman – “Tower”

Mamalarky – “Here To Say”

Rocket – “Portrait Show”

Scowl – “Shot Down”

Wishy – “Persuasion”

INTERVIEWS

Ekko Astral

Narrow Head

Rocket

Scowl

Squirrel Flower

Stereogum Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Townes Earle’s Widow Speaks Out Against Jason Isbell’s “Extremely Painful” Song About Him

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lorde’s “Royals”

2 days ago 0

Blur Tell Unenthusiastic Coachella Crowd “You’re Never Seeing Us Again”

1 day ago 0

more from Original Videos

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest