Last month, Stereogum threw a marathon party in Austin at Cheer Up Charlie’s with help from our friends at AdHoc. During the day, we partnered with Partisan Records and we already shared performance videos and interviews from those artists. At night, we teamed up with Topshelf Records, and we captured more live performances and interviews with the bands that were there.

Below, you can watch performances by alexalone, Ekko Astral, Greg Freeman, Mamalarky, Rocket, Scowl, and Wishy. We’ve also got filmed interviews with Ekko Astral, Narrow Head, Rocket, Scowl, and Squirrel Flower, and we asked them questions about making music, memorable tour experiences, conspiracy theories, and more. Enjoy!

PERFORMANCES

alexalone – “All I Need”

Ekko Astral – “Baethoven”

Greg Freeman – “Tower”

Mamalarky – “Here To Say”

Rocket – “Portrait Show”

Scowl – “Shot Down”

Wishy – “Persuasion”

INTERVIEWS

Ekko Astral

Narrow Head

Rocket

Scowl

Squirrel Flower