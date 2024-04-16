Hear An Alternate Version Of “Kiss From A Rose” From New Seal 30th Anniversary Reissue

New Music April 16, 2024 1:00 PM By James Rettig

Seal’s sophomore album is getting a new deluxe edition for its 30th anniversary. The new edition includes a newly remastered version of the album and some previously unreleased recordings. One of those unreleased recordings is an alternate version of “Kiss From A Rose,” Seal’s single that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a week in 1995 after it was re-released as part of the Batman Forever soundtrack. Check it out below.

The Seal (Deluxe Edition) is out 6/14 via Rhino. More details here.

