In early 2023, veteran New York rock ‘n’ rollers the Men released an album titled New York City. This Saturday, they’re putting out an alternate version of the LP as a vinyl-only Record Store Day exclusive. Manhattan Fire was actually recorded before New York City; it was recorded in mono, with drum machines, and is billed as a rawer, more primitive ancestor of the final record.

A statement from the Men:

Manhattan Fire is a recording of songs by Nick and Mark rom December 2020 during some pretty scary times for the planet. There are guitars, bass, piano, synth, drum machines, waves, birds, fires, poems and SM-57 vocals on this record. A lot of different sounds. A few of these tracks appeared on 2023’s New York City. In fact, this record was somewhat of an accidental blueprint for that release. If there never was a full pandemic recovery, this would have been a new band. Thankfully, the end times didn’t happen and the full band rolls on. Somewhere in the apprehension of death and recovery this collection was made.

Though Manhattan Fire is a vinyl-only release, the Men have shared one song from it online today. It’s called “I See The Light,” and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://themen.bandcamp.com/album/manhattan-fire">Manhattan Fire by The Men</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anyway I Find You”

02 “Eternal Recurrence”

03 “Eye”

04 “God Bless The USA”

05 “Hard Livin'”

06 “Peace Of Mind”

07 “I See The Light”

08 “Long Black Rider”

09 “Manhattan Fire”

10 “River Flow”

11 “Roll Me Up”

12 “Round The Corner”

13 “Thunderhead”

Manhattan Fire is out 4/20 at your local record shop.