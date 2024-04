The French blackgaze deities Alcest have a new album called Les Chants De L’Aurore on the way. They announced it back in February with the release of “L’Envol,” and today we get to hear another track. “Flamme Jumell” is another aerodynamic soul glide of the sort that Alcest made their name on. It arrives with a video directed by Kendy Ty (with artistic direction by Neige, of course). Watch below.

Les Chants De L’Aurore is out 6/21 on Nuclear Blast.