This month marks the 25th anniversary of I Am Shelby Lynne, the great country-pop album that launched singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne to fame. Lynne famously won the Grammy for Best New Artist after that LP’s release, even though she was already ten years and six albums into her career. Lynne has been missing in action for a while. Her last album 2017’s Not Dark Yet, was a collaboration with her sister Alison Moorer, and it included their Nirvana cover. Today, Lynne is back with a new single.

Shelby Lynne co-produced her new song “But I Ain’t” with Ashley Monroe, Karen Fairchild, and Gena Johnson, and she co-wrote it with Monroe, Meg McCree, Ben Chapman, Jay Joyce, and Dorothy Overstreet — a real all-star team. The song interpolates her I Am Shelby Lynne song “Dreamsome,” and it pairs her smoky voice with a surprisingly funky breakbeat shuffle. Lynne is still working in the roots-music ecosystem, but she has a way of sounding more R&B than country, and this song is a prime example. Check it out below.

“But I Ain’t” is out now on Monument Records.