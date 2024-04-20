Sol Blume Cancels Festival Two Weeks Away Due To Site Safety Concerns

Sol Blume, the R&B/soul/hip-hop festival in Sacramento, was supposed to take place on May 3-5. Yesterday, it was announced that this year’s festival is canceled due to site safety concerns, and will instead happen August 15-17, 2025 at Discovery Park.

Headliners included Snoh Aalegra, Kaytraminé, and SZA. Other performers were Kelela, PinkPantheress, Masego, SiR, Kota The Friend, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ari Lennox, Omar Apollo, Doechii, and Toosii. Read the festival’s statement below.

For the second year in a row, Sol Blume has faced challenges that require us to make a significant change to the festival as we know it. Mother nature has once again caused commotion and created conditions at the festival site that render it unsafe to build on. Although the park is no longer flooded, the damage remains. Due to significant site damage and growing safety concerns, we will not be able to host this year’s festival. Unlike last year, the path to hold a successful reschedule in the same year is not as clear despite our best efforts. Therefore, Sol Blume will be rescheduled to August 15th – 17th, 2025.

Sol Blume is permanently transitioning seasons to rid us of any + weather related conflicts in the future. Although a late summer festival is not what we originally envisioned, if there is one thing we learned from 2023, it is that Sol Blume possesses its own magic, irrespective of time and place, so long as we’re amongst each other. Your spirit, energy and presence are what makes Sol Blume truly magic and we are committed to strengthening the brand we’ve cultivated together.

Although we’ve had to make this difficult decision, we’re doing our very best to do right by each and every member of our community. We thank you for your understanding, love and unwavering support and we look forward to bluming with you again soon.

Peace, Love & Well Wishes, Your Sol Blume Family