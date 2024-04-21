Stream Eyedress’ Vampire In Beverly Hills Mixtape Feat. Wild Nothing, DāM-FunK, Rico Nasty, & More

In the past, Eyedress has collaborated with 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, the Marías, and Mac DeMarco. Today, the viral bedroom pop artist is back with an electrifying 34-track mixtape, Vampire In Beverly Hills, that features Wild Nothing, DāM-FunK, Rico Nasty, and more.

Other guests include John Maus (his first new music since 2018 and since being criticized for attending the Capitol storming), Provoker, N8NOFACE, Sy Chio, Homeshake, BB trickz, Yung Kazi, Cuco, Buddy, Jesse Jo Stark, Dent May, Pearl & The Oysters, Daryl Johns, trit95, Razy, Secret Attention, Richie Griner, Jay Ughh, Bee Eyes, Penny, Zeroh, Trentruce, and Eyedress’ wife Elvia. It’s the follow-up to 2022’s Full Time Lover. Listen below.