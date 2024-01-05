1999 WRITE THE FUTURE – “rUN tHE FaDE” (Feat. Eyedress)

New Music January 5, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE – “rUN tHE FaDE” (Feat. Eyedress)

New Music January 5, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

The 88rising music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE released two songs in 2023: “WORLD STOP TURNING” with Zion.T, Rich Brian, and Warren Hue, and “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” with BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine. The collaborations have been unpredictable, and today they’ve teamed up with Eyedress for the grungy “rUN tHE FaDE,” which comes with a video featuring Tim Robinson from I Think You Should Leave.

As our recent Sounding Board on shoegaze explained, the fuzzy, distorted genre is in, and “rUN tHE FaDE” exemplifies the whirling, ruminative wall of sound that’s so popular right now. Hear the track below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paramore Wipe Socials, Cancel ALTer Ego Fest Headline Performance

1 day ago 0

Rage Against The Machine Reunion Is Over, No More Concerts

2 days ago 0

Iggy Azalea Seemingly Announces Retirement From Music

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest