Ethel Cain Shares New Song On Instagram

In February, Ethel Cain shared “من النهر,” a song for Palestine, on Soundcloud. Today, the alternative pop artist posted a new track on her Instagram with the caption “i keep the angel.”

The song is set against scenes from the 1990 movie Reflecting Skin, starring Jeremy Cooper, Viggo Mortensen, and Lindsay Duncan. It’s unclear if and when the song is being officially released but there is reportedly a Preacher’s Daughter b-sides EP titled Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You coming soon.

Check out the song on her Instagram or below.