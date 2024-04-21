Ethel Cain Shares New Song On Instagram

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

New Music April 21, 2024 7:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Ethel Cain Shares New Song On Instagram

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

New Music April 21, 2024 7:31 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In February, Ethel Cain shared “من النهر,” a song for Palestine, on Soundcloud. Today, the alternative pop artist posted a new track on her Instagram with the caption “i keep the angel.”

The song is set against scenes from the 1990 movie Reflecting Skin, starring Jeremy Cooper, Viggo Mortensen, and Lindsay Duncan. It’s unclear if and when the song is being officially released but there is reportedly a Preacher’s Daughter b-sides EP titled Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You coming soon.

Check out the song on her Instagram or below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

3 days ago 0

Conor Oberst Joined By Members Of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Sonic Youth, & LCD Soundsystem In NYC

2 days ago 0

Surprise — Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Is A Double Album

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest