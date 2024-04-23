Kenny Garrett Vs. AI

Alto and soprano saxophonist Kenny Garrett is an explorer. He’s constantly seeking new situations, new sources of inspiration, and new ways to expand the boundaries of his own musical conception.

Many people know Garrett as Miles Davis’ last saxophonist. He joined the trumpeter’s band in 1987 and remained with him until Davis’ death in 1991. He can be heard on the 1989 studio album Amandla, which fused jazz and funk with go-go beats and zouk (a dance music played in the French Antilles), and on Live Around The World and other posthumous Davis live albums. But he was also maintaining a solo career at the same time, and before joining Davis, he’d played with Woody Shaw, Art Blakey, and been a member of a “young lions”-style group assembled by Blue Note Records called Out Of The Blue. And in the ’90s, he was part of Guru’s Jazzmatazz project and played on Q-Tip’s album Kamaal The Abstract. He even appeared on Santana’s live album All That I Am, soloing on a medley of “Evil Ways” and John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme.”

Garrett’s musical adventurism has frequently drawn him to the music of countries and cultures other than his own. “When I played with Miles and we were in Israel, Miles would give me music from, you know, from Israel, or from the Middle East, he was giving me music,” he told me. “I would go to Greece and people were giving me music. I would go [to] Japan and they were giving me what they call enka.” On his 2002 album Happy People, he recorded a medley of traditional Asian music that included the Japanese songs “Akatonbo” and “Tsubasawo Kudasai” as well as the Korean song “Arirang.” He’s also written pieces based on gwo-ka music from Guadeloupe, and incorporated African and Asian instruments into his arrangements on his albums African Exchange Student and Beyond The Wall.

While Garrett is at his core a hard-swinging bebop player from Detroit who got his start as a teenager in the Duke Ellington Orchestra, he’s recorded and performed in so many different contexts over the last 40 years that he’s able to adapt to almost anything. He’s chameleonic, yet recognizable, and he maintains that balance by always asking what the person hiring him wants from him. And sometimes it takes a little while to get there. But he makes it work.

“I was doing a record with Sting, with [producer] Robert Sadin,” he recalled. “He called me in, he said, ‘Can you be in the studio in an hour?’ I said yes. Now, he doesn’t know that I have been listening to Coltrane. And you call me to do a Sting record,” he said, laughing. “So I get there, you know. It’s so funny. My ears are wide open. And he says, ‘Let’s play,’ and I’m thinking, Really? So I’m listening to Coltrane, so that sound, harmonically, is coming out. But that’s not what he wants, because the music doesn’t really call for that. Well, he said just to play…” Eventually, through multiple takes and judicious editing, Sabin got what he wanted, which was the 45-second soprano sax solo that concludes “The Burning Babe” on the album If On A Winter’s Night…

One of my favorite Garrett records is one of the most hardcore jazz discs of the ’90s. His sixth solo album, 1995’s Triology, was recorded with drummer Brian Blade and two different bassists — Charnett Moffett on three tracks, and Kiyoshi Kitagawa on seven more. It’s a collection of standards and two Garrett originals, almost all taken at breakneck bebop tempos and displaying extraordinary technical command of the horn.

“I kind of thought it was important for me to do it,” he said. “It’s a blessing that it ended up being that I was brave enough to do that and to choose tunes like ‘Delfeayo’s Dilemma’ by Wynton Marsalis and ‘Pressing The Issue’ by Mulgrew Miller. I mean, those are hard tunes to play without a piano player.”

The following year, he was a guest on Branford Marsalis’s equally uncompromising trio album The Dark Keys. “Dark Keys came when I was playing with Chick Corea. I think we were in someplace like Singapore, and Branford had called me to do the record, so I flew back after I did a couple of gigs with Chick. And it was very exciting, because, you know, Branford’s a friend of mine, and I have a lot of respect for him… it was definitely a setting where we were open harmonically, we could try some things, you know.”

In the early 2000s, Garrett formed what seemed from the outside like a surprising musical alliance. His 2006 album Beyond The Wall featured Pharoah Sanders and vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, and the music was a blend of vamping, trancelike spiritual jazz and sounds from around the world, including Chinese instruments and a vocal ensemble. Two years later, Garrett and Sanders released Sketches Of MD – Live At The Iridium, a burning, intense set with a title track that was a nod to Davis.

“Pharoah Sanders was one of my heroes. [But] when I would go to hear Pharoah, he would say, ‘Where’s your horn?’ I’m like, ‘I just came to listen to you,'” Garrett recalled. He first met Sanders after the release of his fourth album, 1990’s African Exchange Student. “I was playing at Kimball’s East, and I heard this voice behind the curtain. It sounded like Pharoah Sanders. And he said, ‘I’m coming to hear Kenny Garrett.’ I was like, wow, Pharoah Sanders is coming to hear me. I was excited, and that’s when we kind of started that relationship. I would see him in New York sometimes, and he would just tell me, ‘I’m going to be playing,’ or he would invite me by his house and we would kind of practice together and try different things.”

<a href="https://kennygarrett.bandcamp.com/album/who-killed-ai">Who Killed AI? by Kenny Garrett, Svoy</a>

Garrett’s new album is a departure even for such an adventurous musical traveler. Who Killed AI? is entirely electronic; the tracks were created by producer Svoy (pronounced “Savoy”) using Logic and synthesizers, and Garrett solos over them. To be clear, the album wasn’t made with AI. Its title seems to conflate AI with electronic music, or else it’s a gauntlet throwdown along the lines of “Let’s see AI do this.”

At times, Who Killed AI? has the feel of Miles Davis’ final studio recording, Doo-Bop, on which he played over tracks created by Easy Mo Bee and other hip-hop producers, but at other times the beats are hard, almost industrial. The synths are densely layered, shifting from almost ambient sound washes and mournful melodies to deep bass throbs and hard techno riffs. There are breakbeats and 4/4 thump. On “Miles Running Down AI,” the synths are so grimy they sound like the organ stabs and funk guitars of 1970s Davis tracks like “Rated X” and “Black Satin,” and on “Divergence Tu-Dah,” Garrett plays a soprano sax solo through so many effects it sounds like a blues-rock guitar, while also adding robotic, feminine vocals.

“Svoy was living, literally two minutes from me, and we just started collaborating,” Garrett said. “He would show up with his computer in my living room, and he would just have some music and didn’t have a melody, and so I would just listen to it. It was really relaxed. And I would just kind of create a melody and play off the top, just like that. Or he would come up with a melody and then I would hear something and say, well, I think we should do this. It was always like he was painting the canvas. But then I would say, ‘Why don’t you write me a song like what I did with Miles’… or I would say, ‘Write something like this, and then I’ll create a melody,’ or he’d send me something. I’d say, ‘Well, let’s change it a little bit here,’ you know, so it was just direction, but at the same time, just trying to be open.”

The freedom of working to his own schedule removed the pressure of a traditional session. “It wasn’t like in a studio sometimes, like where there’s a time restraint. ‘We got to do this. We got to get the sound here.’ None of that. We’ve got a microphone, we just play. And I think that’s what to me makes it a great CD, because I’m not trying to do anything that I wouldn’t normally do. I’m just playing music. He created this canvas. I’m saying, ‘OK, I’ll paint something on this.'”

Garrett views Who Killed AI? not just as a one-off experiment, but as a potential calling card that will allow future creative partners to think of him differently, and to be open to musical possibilities beyond jazz. He cites Pharoah Sanders’ final album as an inspiration. “[Svoy] did a great job allowing that space for me to kind of create. And that’s what I’ve been trying to do for years. I’m still waiting to collaborate with other people [who were] writing some music with me in mind, you know, and let’s see what happens. Pharaoh did a record like that with Floating Points; I would love to have done something like that, but a lot of times people don’t know what you can do, so they never would call you for things like that. But I hope after this situation, people will be open to trying — ‘Oh, let me call Kenny Garrett. We could try something here or try something there.’ I mean, I’m just really trying to continue to grow as a musician and try things, you know?”

