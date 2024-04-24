The darkly ambitious Connecticut cult duo Have A Nice Life don’t make music very often. In the past 16 years, they’ve released three albums, always with at least five years between them; the last one was 2019’s Sea Of Worry. They don’t play live very often, either. This hasn’t stopped their legend from growing. Right now, Have A Nice Life’s 2008 track “A Quick One Before The Eternal Worm Devours Connecticut” is going viral on TikTok. So when Have A Nice Life release new music, it’s a big day. Today, they’ve got a new track, and it’s part of their label’s salute to Low.

The Flenser, the heavy and experimental music label that introduced Have A Nice Life to the world, is in the process of releasing the tribute compilation Your Voice Is Not Enough, one track at a time. It’s a salute to slowcore pioneers Low, whose Mimi Parker passed away in 2022. (Parker’s husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk recently announced the solo album White Roses, My God.) We’ve already posted Allison Lorenzen’s version of “Words,” Planning For Burial’s take on “Murderer,” and Drowse and Lula Asplund’s “Hey Chicago” cover. Now, Have A Nice Life have offered up an eight-minute interpretation of Low’s “When I Go Deaf.”

“When I Go Deaf” comes from Low’s 2005 album The Great Destroyer, and it’s a shatteringly gorgeous song. Have A Nice Life’s cover is dank and funereal. It sounds like it was recorded in a cathedral, with sounds echoing off of walls and ceilings. Have A Nice Life do their own version of the song’s tingly guitar-crunch moment, but even that seems to burble up from a faraway place. It’s quite a departure from Low’s crystalline original, but it feels like a fitting tribute. Below, listen to Have A Nice Life’s version of “When I Go Deaf” and the Low original.

<a href="https://haveanicelife.bandcamp.com/album/when-i-go-deaf">When I Go Deaf by HAVE A NICE LIFE</a>

The full version of Your Voice Is Not Enough doesn’t have a release date, but it’s coming out on the Flenser.