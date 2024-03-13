Right now, the Flenser, the heavy and experimental California label, is getting ready to release Your Voice Is Not Enough, a tribute album dedicated to the great Minnesota band Low. The compilation is a salute to the late Low member Mimi Parker, who passed away in 2022, and it’s the brainchild of Planning For Burial’s Thom Wasluck. We’ve already posted Planning For Burial’s “Murderer” cover and Allison Lorenzen’s take on “Words.” Now, Drowse and Lula Asplund have shared their version of “Hey Chicago.”

The hushed, minimal “Hey Chicago” comes from the 1997 EP Songs For A Dead Pilot, and it’s a prime example of the kind of softly unsettling slowcore that Low made in their early days. You can hear that era’s influence on Kyle Bates, the Portland musician who records as Drowse and who released the album Wane Into It in 2022. Along with a frequent collaborator, Chicago sound-artist Lula Asplund, Drowse has offered an eerie, hissing take on “Hey Chicago.” Below, hear the Drowse/Lula Asplund “Hey Chicago” cover, as well as the Low original.

<a href="https://drowse.bandcamp.com/album/hey-chicago">Hey Chicago by drowse and Lula Asplund</a>

Drowse and Lula Asplund’s version of “Hey Chicago” is out now on the Flenser.