Hallelujah The Hills, the longstanding Boston indie rock project of occasional Stereogum contributor Ryan Walsh, are slowly rolling out DECK, a 52-song, four-album collection with an original song for each card in a deck of playing cards. The latest entry in the series, “Here Goes Nothing,” arrives in two editions; one is standard, and one is “Patrick’s Version,” with vocals from Titus Andronicus leader Patrick Stickles — himself a one-time Stereogum contributor, wouldn’t you know it.

Walsh and Stickles have history. Way back in 2010, Walsh sang on “A More Perfect Union” from Titus Andronicus’ beloved epic The Monitor. As Walsh explains, he has been looking for a chance to get Stickles on one of his own tracks ever since:

Back in 2010, Titus Andronicus’s Patrick Stickles asked me to sing on “A More Perfect Union'” with him, which turned out to be the stunning opener of their classic album The Monitor. I’ve always hoped he’d return the favor and sing one alongside me, but I knew it had to be the right match. Fourteen years later (!), I finally had one that felt like the perfect fit and he happily reciprocated with “Here Goes Nothing” from our forthcoming DECK project.

Hailing from the Diamonds album, “Here Goes Nothing” is the kind of robust classic rocker on which Stickles tends to flourish, and he indeed sounds great amidst the track’s inspired churn. “Here goes nothing,” goes the refrain. “I’m starting over again.” Major Stars’ Noell Dorsey and opera singer Jonathan M Matthews are also in the mix. Listen below along with the Stickles-free version of “Here Goes Nothing” and prior Diamonds single “Alone, In Love.”

TOUR DATES:

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds w/ Upper Wilds, Katiee

05/11 – Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts w/ Colleen Green, Mallcops

Keep up with the DECK project, including forthcoming pre-order info, here.