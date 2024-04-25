Lightning Bug – “Lullaby For Love”

Three years ago, New York indie rockers Lightning Bug dropped their album A Color Of The Sky on Fat Possum. Next week, they’ll follow that LP with the entirely self-released new one No Paradise. We’ve posted the early singles “December Song” and “Opus,” and now they’ve released another one.

“Lullaby For Love,” Lightning Bug’s latest, is a dreamy, blissed-out reverie with plenty of shoegaze and synthpop in its DNA. The song starts with a pulsing staccato gasp that reminds me of Laurie Anderson’s “O Superman,” and it builds a tremendous hands-to-the-sky keyboards-and-guitars hymn on top of it. Bandleader Audrey Kang truly goes for it on this song, and it’s absolutely beautiful. Here’s what she says about it:

I wrote “Lullaby For Love” as part of a mixtape for an ex-partner. It was actually kind of a joke between us, like leaning into the cheesiness of being in love. But as life flowed on, it kind of stuck with me. When you’re really in love, it feels like a special world that exists outside time and space. I don’t even mean with a romantic partner, necessarily. You could be in love with the ocean, with the sunlight, a really perfect day. And you just want it to go on forever. That’s what I wanted to express in this song.

The Kit Zauhar-directed “Lullaby For Love” video is nearly as pretty as the song itself, with Audrey Kang and regular collaborator Sarah Bolander doing rapturous slow-motion choreography. Check it out below.

The self-released No Paradise is out 5/2. Pre-order it here.