Last year, Cornelius released Dream In Dream, his first album in six years. Today, the Japanese avant-pop musician is announcing its follow-up, Ethereal Essence, and sharing the single “Sketch For Spring.”

“This song was written for the background music in the tube of PARCO, a cultural complex in Shibuya,” he said in a statement. “The title is a tribute to my favorite guitarist Vini Reilly [of British post-punk band Durutti Column].”

About the LP, he added, “I gathered songs that have an ethereal feel from the various purposes for which they have been produced over the past few years and I decided to make one album. With the current strange situation in the world and the stressful social life, I feel comfortable with something that fits into the introspection and spiritual world. Last year, I exhibited my work at Ambient Kyoto in Kyoto with Ryuichi Sakamoto and others.”

Ethereal Essence also has his tribute cover of Sakamoto’s “Thatness And Thereness.” Hear the beautiful “Sketch For Spring” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Quantum Ghost”

02 “Sketch For Spring”

03 “Heaven Is Waiting”

04 “Too Much Love For Sauna (Falling Deep)”

05 “Xanadu”

06 “Koko”

07 “Step Into Exovera”

08 “Forbidden Apple”

09 “Melting Moment”

10 “Mind Matrix”

11 “Windmills Of My Mind”

12 “Thatness And Thereness – Cornelius Remodel” (Ryuichi Sakamoto 2023 tribute cover)

TOUR DATES:

08/29-09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paridiso

09/06 – London, UK @ Barbican

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

09/22 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Ethereal Essence is out 6/26 on Warner Music Japan.