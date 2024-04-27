Watch Jimmy Eat World On The Danny Brown Show

Yesterday, Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins and Zach Lind appeared as guests on Danny Brown’s podcast The Danny Brown Show. The rapper began the episode with the confession that when he went through a bad breakup, he listened to their 1999 album Clarity every day. They also talked influences, AI art, self-love, favorite artists, and more.

For favorite artists, Adkins named Jesus And The Mary Chain, Lind mentioned U2, and Brown brought up MF DOOM, whose lyrics his brother would print out and send to him while he was in jail. They also gave advice to lots of people going through breakups. Watch below.