Watch Jimmy Eat World On The Danny Brown Show

News April 27, 2024 1:19 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Jimmy Eat World On The Danny Brown Show

News April 27, 2024 1:19 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Yesterday, Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins and Zach Lind appeared as guests on Danny Brown’s podcast The Danny Brown Show. The rapper began the episode with the confession that when he went through a bad breakup, he listened to their 1999 album Clarity every day. They also talked influences, AI art, self-love, favorite artists, and more.

For favorite artists, Adkins named Jesus And The Mary Chain, Lind mentioned U2, and Brown brought up MF DOOM, whose lyrics his brother would print out and send to him while he was in jail. They also gave advice to lots of people going through breakups. Watch below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Usher’s Son Stole His Phone To Link Up With PinkPantheress

3 days ago 0

10 Thoughts After Seeing Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band On What Could Be Their Final Tour

3 days ago 0

At The Cindy Lee Show, Making Sense Of The Hype

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest