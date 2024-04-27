Taylor Swift Bandcamp Page Secured By Ogbert The Nerd Bandleader For Jokey Screamo Release

Last year, Ogbert The Nerd shared the song “Bike Cops.” The New Jersey emo group has been relatively quiet, but bandleader Madison James is up to big things, such as securing taylorswift.bandcamp.com.

On Thursday, James tweeted, “ok secured the url, who’s starting a screamo band with me.” A tumultuous track called “Taylor Swift 1” was uploaded to the page yesterday. Check it out below.

<a href="https://taylorswift.bandcamp.com/track/taylor-swift-1">Taylor Swift 1 by Taylor Swift</a>

James also controls mychemicalromance.bandcamp.com, and has another project, No Good With Secrets, who are releasing their new album Another Side on May 10. Hear their latest single “Sentimental Things” below.