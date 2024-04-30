All Under Heaven – “Receiving Certain Answers”
The New Jersey band All Under Heaven got a shoutout in our The New Wave Of American Shoegaze round-up back in 2022. They have some stray songs and demos to their name already, but today they’re announcing their debut full-length, What Lies Ahead Of Me, which will be released in June. Check out lead single “Receiving Certain Answers” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Alone As Ever”
02 “Receiving Certain Answers”
03 “Rolling”
04 “Always”
05 “Demon Time”
06 “Believing”
07 “September”
08 “Right Here”
TOUR DATES:
7/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
7/25 Columbus, OH @ Donato’s
7/26 Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s Tavern
7/27 St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
7/28 Kansas City, MO @ Encore
7/30 Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
7/31 Dallas, TX @ Ruins*
8/01 Austin, TX @ Mohawk In*
8/02 Houston, TX @ Wonky Power*
8/03 San Antonio, TX @ B-Side*
* w/ fawn
What Lies Ahead Of Me is out 6/7 via Sunday Drive Records.