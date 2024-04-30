The New Jersey band All Under Heaven got a shoutout in our The New Wave Of American Shoegaze round-up back in 2022. They have some stray songs and demos to their name already, but today they’re announcing their debut full-length, What Lies Ahead Of Me, which will be released in June. Check out lead single “Receiving Certain Answers” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alone As Ever”

02 “Receiving Certain Answers”

03 “Rolling”

04 “Always”

05 “Demon Time”

06 “Believing”

07 “September”

08 “Right Here”

TOUR DATES:

7/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

7/25 Columbus, OH @ Donato’s

7/26 Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s Tavern

7/27 St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

7/28 Kansas City, MO @ Encore

7/30 Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

7/31 Dallas, TX @ Ruins*

8/01 Austin, TX @ Mohawk In*

8/02 Houston, TX @ Wonky Power*

8/03 San Antonio, TX @ B-Side*

* w/ fawn

What Lies Ahead Of Me is out 6/7 via Sunday Drive Records.