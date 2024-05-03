RXKNephew – “Money Can’t Replace Time”

New Music May 3, 2024 11:23 AM By Chris DeVille

Traditionally, RXKNephew is best consumed one video at a time on YouTube, but the prolific Rochester Artist To Watch does release albums now and then. His next one will be Till I’m Dead 2, the sequel to last year’s supposed “debut” album Till I’m Dead. It’s coming at the end of this month, preceded today by lead single “Money Can’t Replace Time.” Over a Brainstorm-produced soul loop, Neph shows that he can succeed with straightforward bars about coming up in the world, even if I prefer his less, uh, linear approach to rapping. Watch the RX Papi-directed video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro (Heartless & Relentless)”
02 “No Handouts”
03 “Lonely”
04 “I Got My Bitch With Me”
05 “My Money”
06 “Proud Of Me”
07 “Body”
08 “Make That Ass Shake”
09 “Ain’t TikTok’n”
10 “Money Can’t Replace Time”
11 “Walmart”
12 “High5 (Sacrifice U)”
13 “Outro (Don’t Blame Neph)”

Till I’m Dead 2 is out 5/31 via New Breed Trapper.

