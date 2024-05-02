Mariah The Scientist Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up Atlanta Nightclub Patron

Mariah The Scientist has been arrested. The Atlanta singer — whose real name is Mariah Amani Buckles — was taken into custody last night in her hometown after she allegedly attacked a woman named Cleopatra Dues on March 29 at the Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail lounge. She was booked on battery charge and bonded out later that day.

Dues claims Buckles grabbed her, tore her wig off her scalp, and dragged her on the table and floor, injuring her legs and feet. She also claims that the assault was unprovoked. There’s footage of the incident, and Dues is looking to press charges. Dues claims she didn’t recognize Buckles at the time because she wasn’t wearing her glasses, but later identified her as the attacker.

A Staten Island rapper named Cleotrapa was mistaken as the victim when clips of the brawl circulated social media. She cleared up the misunderstanding on X: “LMFAOOOOOO yall really don’t know my résumé,” she wrote. “I will never be on camera fighting anyone! Just register that. I’ve worked with so many brands like stop playing with my name fr.”

Last year, Mariah The Scientist released her third studio album, To Be Eaten Alive. She teamed up with 21 Savage for “dark days” earlier this year.

