Manchester’s Co-op Live Apologizes For Disastrous Opening, Liam Gallagher Says He’ll Play Lidl Instead If It’s Not Ready Next Month

Yesterday, the new Manchester venue Co-op Live — the largest arena in the UK — canceled its opening concerts again after weeks of postponements. Thousands of fans who lined up to see A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie were told to leave, and Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming Guts Tour dates were pushed back. Today, Co-op Live shared a statement and a new opening schedule.

“Following the events that led to the cancelled A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show on 1 May, we have decided to take a short pause to events at Co-op Live to fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists visiting the venue,” it reads. It continues:

This time will allow for an independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling.

We have worked with promoters to limit the impact on fans, keeping as many shows as possible in Manchester.

The following events will be affected:

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – 1 May 2024

Date and venue change

Olivia Rodrigo – 3 and 4 May 2024

Postponed – new dates to be announced

Keane – 5 May 2024

Postponed – new dates to be announced

Take That – 7, 10, 11, 12 May 2024

Venue change

Take That – 8 May 2024

Date and venue change

Take That’s June dates remain unaffected

Ticket holders for each event will be contacted by their point of purchase, and refunds will be available if preferred.

At this time, we do not expect further impact on our opening season.

We are aware our actions have frustrated and angered ticket holders.

We know you’ve incurred significant disruption, and are finding a way to help make it right.

We are taking the pause to think about the best ways to do that.

Our naming rights partner, the Co-op Group, has also expressed the importance of ensuring that the significant impact on ticketholders is recognised and addressed, with more detail to follow soon.

Tim Leiweke, Chairman and CEO, Oak View Group adds: “As many of you will know, it’s not been the smooth start we had planned for, and I know that has caused a huge amount of disruption and frustration to thousands of people.

“On behalf of all of us at Oak View Group, I’d like to express my sincere apologies to all those that have been affected. We understand that there is work to be done to rebuild your trust in us. This starts now and at the request of the naming rights partner, The Co-op Group, we will be addressing impact on affected ticket holders, details of which will be shared soon.

“I’d like to reiterate my sincerest apologies to everyone that has been affected by the delays around the opening of Co- op Live. The team here is working incredibly hard to get the building up and running, and we look forward to welcoming you to the arena from 14 May 2024.”