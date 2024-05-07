Last month, Arooj Aftab announced her new album, Night Reign, arriving at the end of this month. The Pakistani artist shared the lead single “Raat Ki Rani,” and now she’s releasing “Whiskey.”

“‘Whiskey’ is about being out at night with someone you like, but the evening gets a little carried away,” Aftab explained in a statement. “My friend has had too much, now I am tired, and I need to figure out how to get us both home. But overall somehow the night and the interaction is still pretty cute.”

The track has Kaki King and Gyan Riley on guitars, Maeve Gilchrist on harp, Linda May Han Oh on bass and Jamey Haddad on percussion, and TimaLikesMusic on keyboard and piano. Hear it below.

Night Reign is out 5/31 on Verve.