In March, Finom — formerly known as Ohmme — announced their new Jeff Tweedy-produced album Not God and released the lead single “Haircut.” Today, the indie rock duo is sharing “Cyclops” with a music video directed by Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa “Missy” Dabice.

“Your band is your own personal Odyssey,” the band said about the song in a statement. “You have to want to go on it, you have to fight for it, you have to live for it. I think this song is reacting to some of the subtle undercurrents and mental demons we’ve had to fight off when it comes to persisting as a band. But also, really thinking about battling a cyclops and all of the injury you endure to make it through to the other side.”

“Cyclops” is an alluringly off-kilter track with a killer bassline. The video is just as fun while also capturing the absurdly cutthroat nature of the music industry. Watch it below.

Not God is out 5/24 via Joyful Noise Recordings.