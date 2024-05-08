Thou – “Unbidden Guest”

Thou – “Unbidden Guest”

Last month, Louisiana sludge band Thou announced their new album Umbilical and previewed it with the intense track “I Feel Nothing When You Cry.” Today, they’re sharing the second single, “Unbidden Guest.”

“Physical deterioration by way of psychological disarray,” vocalist Bryan Funck said in a statement. “Retreading a well-worn path of self grievance. Othering mental illness and learned behavior in order to crush them under the dominance of epistemic willpower. ‘The last time you cried, who’d you think was inside?'”

Hear it below.

Umbilical is out 5/31 on Sacred Bones.

