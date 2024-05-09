Ducks Ltd. charmed a lot of indie rockers this year with their second album Harm’s Way (and with their 2021 debut Modern Fiction, too). Today, the Canadian duo is sharing the song “When You’re Outside,” which features harmonies from Julia Steiner of Ratboys and Margaret McCarthy of Moontype.

“This was one we wrote pretty early in the process for Harm’s Way, which was a period when a lot of country-leaning ideas were working their way into our arrangements,” singer and guitarist Tom McGreevy said. “I’d demoed the harmonies in the chorus (badly), and when we were working on backing vocals with Julia and Margaret they immediately understood what we were trying to do and really elevated it. The song didn’t end up quite fitting in the sequence for the album, but it does a couple things we’ve never done before in a Ducks song so I’m glad we’re finding a way to put it out. It’s about trying to support someone who is making that difficult to do. Unconditional love in a sense. Or at least love with limited conditions.”

Hear it below.