In March, Bloomsday announced their sophomore album Heart Of The Artichoke, the follow-up to 2022’s Place To Land. The project of New York’s Iris James Garrison has shared “Dollar Slice” and “Virtual Hug” so far, and today they’re back with the breezy singles “Artichoke” and “Object Permanence”

“Artichoke” was inspired by the first time Garrison ate the vegetable; the song is a metaphor for the way falling in love requires getting to know someone to their core. It comes with a music directed by Desdemona Dallas. Meanwhile “Object Permanence” is about “taking a moment to see what you have and admiring the life you’ve built,” Garrison explained. “So much perspective can get lost in the constant push to move up and forward, that it can be hard to feel accomplished and satisfied with the present.”

Heart Of The Artichoke was recorded in the span of ten days. It was co-produced by Babehoven’s Ryan Albert and mixed by Slow Pulp’s Henry Stoehr. Collaborators on the record also include Andrew Stevens (Lomelda, Hovvdy), Alex Harwood, Richard Orofino, Babehoven’s Maya Bon, Hannah Pruzinsky (h.pruz, Sister.), and Chris Daley (Tomberlin).

Hear “Artichoke” and “Object Permanence” below.

Heart Of The Artichoke is out 6/7 on Bayonet.