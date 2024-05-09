Succumb To Niboowin’s Blackened Screamo Barrage giving in

Niboowin haven’t released an album since their 2018 debut Breathing, but they did trickle out two new singles last year. One of them, “Albedo, Breathe On,” is now the closing track on the blackened screamo band’s sophomore LP giving in, out today via the always incendiary Zegema Beach label. The group hails from Mount Pleasant, MI, but their music sounds like climbing an extremely unpleasant mountain, perhaps one swarming with disgusting, terrifying creatures that are desperate to rip out your entrails and snap your neck. The label has Infant Island in the RIYLs, so you know this crew is about to immolate you when you press play below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/giving-in">giving in by NIBOOWIN</a>