Yambag hail from Cleveland, and they approach hardcore as if the only way to fight off the swarm of festering mutant ogres that just emerged from the Cuyahoga River is to play guitar, bass, and drums at the quickest speeds known to man or beast. Mindfuck Ultra, their new album out today, burns through 11 songs in 10 minutes. It’s nasty and chaotic, but most of all it’s off-the-rails oh-my-god we’re-gonna-die fast. “IT MUST BE STOPPED!” reads the cover art, but against music that hits like Ohio’s entire supply of gym equipment continuously falling off the back of a bullet train over the course of 10 minutes, stopping Yambag is not looking likely. Listen to the album below.

<a href="https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/mindfuck-ultra">Mindfuck Ultra by Yambag</a>

Mindfuck Ultra is out now on Convulse/11PM.