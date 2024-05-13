It’s a big year for Ben Chasny. Not only did the NorCal experimentalist just release Time Is Glass, his first Six Organs Of Admittance album since 2021, he’s now begun rolling out a second new Six Organs LP. Jinxed By Being is a collaborative effort with Shackleton out of Berlin, who bills himself as “the maverick psychedelic ritual trance maestro of Skull Disco/Honest Jon’s and Woe To The Septic Heart semi-fame.” On lead single “Stages Of Capitulation,” the two artists’ vibes align in spooky, exploratory fashion over the course of seven minutes. The bass is ample on this one, so gird your subwoofers and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Voice And The Pulse”

02 “Open Your Heart”

03 “The Grip Of The Flesh

04 “Stages Of Capitulation”

05 “The Sign Of The Dove”

06 “Electrical Storm”

07 “Spring Will Return / Oliver’s Letter”

Jinxed By Being is out 6/28 on Drag City.