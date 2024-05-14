Shygirl is everywhere. The British musician just DJed with Björk in Brooklyn and she’s set to open up for Charli XCX and Troye Sivan on their Sweat tour this fall. She’s popped up as a guest on some tracks and she’s put out plenty of her own in the past year as well. Today, she’s sharing a new single called “Encore,” which she made with Danny L Harle. It’s the sole original on her upcoming CLUB SHY RMX EP, which she just announced — that’ll be out in June. Check out “Encore” below.

CLUB SHY RMX EP is out 6/7 via Because Music.