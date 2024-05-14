Shygirl – “Encore” (Feat. Danny L Harle)

New Music May 14, 2024 1:06 PM By James Rettig

Shygirl – “Encore” (Feat. Danny L Harle)

New Music May 14, 2024 1:06 PM By James Rettig

Shygirl is everywhere. The British musician just DJed with Björk in Brooklyn and she’s set to open up for Charli XCX and Troye Sivan on their Sweat tour this fall. She’s popped up as a guest on some tracks and she’s put out plenty of her own in the past year as well. Today, she’s sharing a new single called “Encore,” which she made with Danny L Harle. It’s the sole original on her upcoming CLUB SHY RMX EP, which she just announced — that’ll be out in June. Check out “Encore” below.

CLUB SHY RMX EP is out 6/7 via Because Music.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

David Sanborn Dead At 78

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Pharrell’s “Happy”

2 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Steve Albini

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest