It’s been five years since the Chicago band Twin Peaks put out an album. Though it doesn’t seem like they’ve officially broken up, its members are focusing on other things — two of them, Clay Frankel and Colin Croom, are currently playing in Waxahatchee’s backing band for the Tigers Blood tour. Despite their prolonged absence, Samia is still riding for Twin Peaks, and she went ahead and covered “Making Breakfast,” a track off their 2014 album Wild Onion. She recorded it to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the label Grand Jury, which started with the release of Wild Onion.

“I was already a massive Twin Peaks fan when I met with Grand Jury, so when I signed there I was just so thrilled to be on the same roster as them,” she shared in a statement. “Wild Onion was like a lightning strike of a record. And ‘Making Breakfast’ is just a perfectly-written song, painfully simple and effortlessly cool. It was my first choice as soon as I was approached about doing a cover. I hope we did it justice.”

Listen to her cover and the Twin Peaks original below.