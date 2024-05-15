Earlier this year, the Decemberists announced their new album As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again. So far we’ve heard “Burial Ground,” “Joan In The Garden,” and “All I Want Is You,” and today the folk-rock ensemble is back with “Oh No!”

“‘Oh No!’ is the sort of song that just tumbles out of you,” Colin Meloy said in a statement. “It all started with the first line — ‘It was on a wedding night / How they danced by the firelight’ — and flowed from there. In my mind, the narrator of the song is channeling the two brothers from Emir Kusturica’s immortal film, Underground. This song is about causing havoc, causing chaos, its narrator forever followed by an even greater form of chaos, a great darkness. But it’s a darkness you can dance to!”

Hear it below.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is out 6/14 on YABB/Thirty Tigers.