Guided By Voices are taking it easy this year, opting only to release one album instead of their usual handful. That album, Strut Of Kings, is out in June. We talked to bandleader Robert Pollard about the LP last month, when they shared its lead single “Serene King.” Today, they’re offering up another new song, “Cavemen Running Naked.” Check it out below.

Strut Of Kings is out 6/28 via GBV Inc.