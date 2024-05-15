Angel Marcloid has a new Fire-Toolz album on the way. The follow-up to last year’s i am upset because i see something that is not there is called Breeze, and it’s dropping right after all those fireworks explode on Independence Day. Speaking of colorful explosives: Along with today’s announcement comes a pair of incendiary new tracks called “The Envy Of The Heavenly Powers” and “RE: Official Request For Reciprocal Indwelling Procedure.” Both lean into the bombastic heavy metal side of Fire-Toolz’s eclectic, frenetic sound. Listen below.

<a href="https://fire-toolz.bandcamp.com/album/breeze">Breeze by Fire-Toolz</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everything & Everywhere Is Grace; Heaven Is A Decision I Must Make” (Feat. Sam Greenfield)

02 “To Every Squirrel Who Has Ever Been Hit By A Car, I’m Sorry & I Love You.” (Feat. Nylist, Lipsticism)

03 “That makes a lot of sense. Given what you’ve been through.”

04 “Window 2 Window 2 Window 2 Window 2 Window 2 Window” (Feat. Cole Pulice)

05 “The Envy Of The Heavenly Powers”

06 “Sibling Sun, Sibling Moon, White Concrete Steeped In Celestial Light”

07 “Thin Neck Of The Woods”

08 “Labyrinthian EMDR”

09 “RE: Official Request For Reciprocal Indwelling Procedure”

10 “Asparagus Pee, SETI, & The Gift Of Tears”

11 “A Considerate Amount Of Pining, An Invasive Species Of Spiritual Anguish, Some Kind Of Knot To Tie, Sitting Tight, Peering Between Planks, Palms Are Sweaty, Mom’s Spaghetti” (Feat. Joseph Trahan)

12 “It Is Happening Again (Enmeshment As A Winged Spindle)”

13 “The Pain-Body (Child Synergy Tears)” (Feat. Jordan Reed, Nick Krueger)

14 “Removed From Everything & Everywhere Is Grace” (Feat. COCOJOEY)

Breeze is out 7/5. Pre-order it here.